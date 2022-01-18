Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa Debuts New Winter Music Series

by | Jan 18, 2022 12:39 PM Pacific Time

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa is introducing a brand new for 2022 Winter Music Series, that offers guests the opportunity to enjoy musical performances in an intimate setting.

  • This new ticketed event is open to both resort guests and non-resort guests and provides an unparalleled experience with performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. under the climate-controlled tent on the resort’s event lawn now through February 26th.
  • The event kicked off Thursday, January 13th with performances from singer/songwriter Wade Hayes. Hayes delighted guests as he performed songs from his album “Go Live Your Life.”
  • Performing now through January 22nd is The Black Opry Revue, a group of diverse artists that incorporates their love of and blending of genres. These talented Black artists weave their talents throughout a showcase of blues, folk, country and Americana in their many intersections of both sounds and stories.
  • Nashville artist Hannah Dasher takes the stage January 27th-29th. Aside from Dasher’s work ethic, her strong, non-conforming lyrics set her apart from her peers. Accompanying her big hair and larger-than-life personality is a voice that’s even bigger. It all makes for a sound that’s familiar — like your favorite 90s country — yet uniquely fresh.
  • Texas chart-topper Frank Ray entertains guests February 3rd-5th. Ray is a former police officer and bilingual recording artist opening doors for a modern Latino Country movement. Ray’s music is a blend—drawing influences from ‘90s Texas Country, Latin, R&B and Pop. As an entertainer, Ray delivers engaging, high energy performances that have a little something for everyone.
  • Guests can experience the music of ‘70s rock duo Seals & Crofts in a whole new way with Seals & Crofts 2, performing February 10th-12th. Comprised of Brady Seals, the cousin of James “Jim” Seals, and Lua Crofts, the daughter of Darrell “Dash” Crofts, the duo artfully reimagines popular Seals & Crofts classics, as well as performing new songs of their own.
  • The Young Fables perform a blend of traditional and modern country February 17th-19th. The Nashville-based duo has appeared with notable acts including Lauren Alaina, Rascal Flatts, Josh Turner, Sara Evans, Chris Janson, Randy Houser, Delta Rae, Liz Longley and Chris Lane.
  • The final weekend of the event features performances by well-known artist T. Graham Brown February 24th-26th. Brown was part of one of the most vibrant and exciting time periods in country music history – the mid-1980s—when the soulful vocal stylings of Brown were all over the airwaves. His hits included “Drowning in Memories,” She Couldn’t Love Me Anymore” and his duet with Tanya Tucker, “Don’t Go Out.”

  • Guests can purchase the Winter Music Series room package that includes admission for two to each evening of music and one meet & greet with the featured artist. A limited number of individual tickets also may be purchased the day of each performance.
  • Winter Music Series tickets are sold per person per evening at $20 for general admission and $15 for Dollywood Season Passholders. Artist meet & greet opportunities are available without the room package for an additional $20 after the cost of admission.
  • For more information about the event or to book your Winter Music Series room package, please visit: https://www.dollywood.com/Resort/DMR-Events/Winter-Music-Series.

 
 
