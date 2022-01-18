Jeremy Schaap to Host Special OTL on SportsCenter Series on ESPN

Jeremy Schaap will host a special OTL on SportsCenter series, beginning Wednesday, January 19, that examines the key players in the most heavily debated National Baseball Hall of Fame vote ever.

What’s Happening:

Schaap will lead an expert panel offering a variety of perspectives as well as in-depth commentary on several of MLB’s most iconic superstars who are either in their last year of eligibility, or their first.

The panel will consist of Hall of Fame voters Howard Bryant, Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan, Enrique Rojas and Bob Ryan.

The weeklong, six-part “Enshrine or Decline” series begins with a look at three-time American League M.V.P. Alex Rodriguez, who is also a current ESPN

Rodriguez and Ortiz are on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time, while Schilling, Clemens and Bonds are on the ballot for the 10th and final year.

The series will air within the noon ET edition of SportsCenter on ESPN – generally after 1:30 p.m. – each weekday through Wednesday, January 26. The National Baseball Hall of Fame voting results will be announced on Tuesday, January 25. The voting is conducted by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.