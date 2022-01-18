The 5th Avenue Theatre Shares a Conversation with Sir Tim Rice

The 5th Avenue Theatre recently shared a 13 minute conversation with famous lyricist Sir Tim Rice, talking about his experience writing the songs for the stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.
What’s Happening:
- In the video above, the 5th Avenue Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry chats with lyricist Sir Tim Rice about what makes Disney's Beauty and the Beast such a perennial piece of musical theater.
- Rice talks about his illustrious career, which includes Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King and Aida, among others.