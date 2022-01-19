“20/20” to Feature Interview with the Brother of Lori Vallow After Mysterious Disappearance of Her Children

by | Jan 19, 2022 12:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ABC News’ 20/20 will feature the first network TV interview with the brother of Lori Vallow after her mysterious disappearance.

  • Two years ago, the strange and horrific story of Lori Vallow gripped the nation when after falling in love with doomsday prepper and author, Chad Daybell, her children mysteriously disappeared and authorities later found them buried in his backyard.
  • Now, as Lori and Chad both face charges in connection to the murders of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, ABC News contributor Ryan Smith sits down for the first TV network interview with her brother, Adam Cox.
  • He opens up about:
    • Her strange shift in behavior before the murders
    • Her involvement with Chad and his doomsday beliefs
    • His thoughts on the alleged involvement of his brother, Alex Cox
    • How these haunting events affected him and his family
  • 20/20 contains never-before-seen video of Chad’s teachings and new home videos of the Cox family, including Alex at shooting practice.
  • It also has newly released evidence from authorities, including video of police interviews with Lori, Alex, and Tylee and texts that Chad sent to Lori detailing his infatuation with her.
  • The two-hour program includes interviews with “The Followers: Madness of Two” podcast host Sarah Treleaven and producer and ABC News consultant Beth Karas.
  • It will also include interviews from the ABC News archives with Kay and Larry Woodcock, grandparents of JJ; Janis Cox, Lori’s mom; Melani Pawlowski, Lori’s niece; Chandler Police detectives who worked on the case; and friends of Lori and Chad.
  • Chad pleaded not guilty to the charges he’s facing. Lori is undergoing mental evaluations to see if she is competent for trial.
  • 20/20 airs Friday, Jan. 21 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

About 20/20:

  • ABC News’ 20/20 is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.
  • A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, 20/20 features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high profile stories.
  • The two-hour 20/20 events air Fridays from 9:01–11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.
  • David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is executive producer.
 
 
