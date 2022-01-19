Cedar Point Raising at-the-Gate Ticket Prices to $85 for 2022 Season

According to 10 WBNS, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio is raising their ticket prices to $85 for the 2022 season.
What’s Happening:
- Cedar Point is one of the premiere amusement parks in the world for fans of roller coasters, offering 16 world class coasters such as Steel Vengeance, Maverick, Top Thrill Dragster, Millennium Force and more.
- The new at-the-gate ticket price is now listed at $85, which is a $10 increase from last year. Five years ago, ticket prices at the gate were $67.
- Tony Clark, Director of Communications for Cedar Point said: “We encourage guests to always purchase tickets at CedarPoint.com in advance, where they will always get the best deal (and they’ll get through the gate faster when they arrive). Our gate pricing can change frequently.”
- In fact, Cedar Point is currently offering a pre-season ticket sale online for $45 (plus taxes and fees), saving you almost 50% on ticket prices.
What’s New at Cedar Point in 2022:
- Much like many other amusement and theme parks, Cedar Point will be going cashless this year.
- Clark has also confirmed a new “culinary location” is currently under construction in place of the former Antique Cars ride in Frontier Town.
- “Our entire team is working on the menu, theming, name and more. All of that will be revealed in the coming months. The culinary experience at Cedar Point continues to get better each season, and this is another huge step in providing quality dining experiences for all tastes and preferences.”