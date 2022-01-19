Cedar Point Raising at-the-Gate Ticket Prices to $85 for 2022 Season

According to 10 WBNS, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio is raising their ticket prices to $85 for the 2022 season.

What’s Happening:

Cedar Point

The new at-the-gate ticket price is now listed at $85, which is a $10 increase from last year. Five years ago, ticket prices at the gate were $67.

In fact, Cedar Point is currently offering a pre-season ticket sale online for $45

What’s New at Cedar Point in 2022: