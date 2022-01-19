The Walt Disney Company Promotes a Handful of Executives to New Positions to Support the Newly Created International Content Group

To support the ongoing expansion of The Walt Disney Company’s direct-to-consumer business around the world and fuel the expanding pipeline of local and regional content for its streaming services by creating the International Content Group.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company is creating a new hub for international content creation under the direction of Rebecca Campbell as Chairman, International Content and Operations, it was announced today by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Rebecca Campbell, Chairman of International Content and Operations

Campbell, in her newly expanded role as Chairman, International Content and Operations, will focus on local and regional content production for Disney’s streaming services, as well as continue overseeing Disney’s international media teams worldwide, reporting directly to Chapek.

In her new role as Chairman, International Content and Operations, Campbell will be responsible for expanding the international content creation pipeline, amplifying the Company’s localized content strategy. She will continue to oversee the Company’s teams in Asia Pacific, EMEA, India and Latin America who manage the Company’s international linear channels, regional streaming, local ad sales and local distribution.

Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution

In addition, the Company is making several key executive appointments to its Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) segment under the leadership of its Chairman, Kareem Daniel.

Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming

Michael Paull has been promoted to the newly created role of President, Disney Streaming, with accountability for Disney+ Hulu ESPN

Paull will have accountability for the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution direct-to-consumer platforms globally and will also oversee Disney Streaming’s industry-leading product, technology, data science, operations and viewer experience teams.

Paull joined Disney in 2017 as part of the acquisition of Bamtech Media, where he served as CEO, and he and his team have been central to the Company’s pivot into the direct-to-consumer space, launching ESPN+ in 2018, followed by the launch and rapid global expansion of Disney+ in 2019 and the launch of Star+ in Latin America in August 2021.

Joe Earley, President of Hulu

Joe Earley, who previously served as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Operations for Disney+, has been named President of Hulu, and will report to Paull.

In his new role as President of Hulu, Earley will build on the general-entertainment service’s reputation as a marquee destination for popular, award-winning original series and films and live TV.

Earley joined Disney+ in January of 2019 as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Operations, and in January of 2021 added oversight of global content curation for the flagship streaming service.

Prior to joining Disney+, Earley served as President of The Jackal Group, where he oversaw all areas of the studio’s television, film, commercial theater and digital divisions.

The streaming leadership team will also include a new head of Disney+, who has yet to be named, filling a role that Mr. Paull held previously. Russell Wolff continues to serve as head of ESPN+. These roles will also report to Paull.

