Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Announcement Recap

This morning, Disneyland Paris released a slurry of announcements on just what will be happening at the Resort during its 30th anniversary year. The park originally opened on April 12th, 1992 will mark 30 years this year, with all new attractions, shows, merchandise, food and more!

Let’s take a look through just what was announced today.

Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus is set to debut at Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.

Upon opening, guests will get to experience a version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

The new key art shows several Marvel

Check out the full story here

Disney Illuminations: Disney D-Light

A new pre-show will join the popular Disney Illuminations nighttime spectacular.

Disney D-Light will feature projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle, illuminated water jets, and lighting effects but will also employ 200 drones that will recreate the 30th anniversary logo in the sky.

The pre-show also includes music — a take on the 30th anniversary theme “Un monde qui s’illumine” — recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Check out the full story here

Gardens of Wonder

Comprised of 10 different themed gardens, Gardens of Wonder will feature 30 new art pieces, including character displays, mobiles, and more.

Each garden will feature a variety of Disney and Pixar characters that fit into the theme.

For example, they note that the Garden of Asia will include allusions to Baymax, Mushu, and Sisu.

Check out the full story here

New Costumes for Mickey, Minnie & Friends

As part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Paris, new iridescent costumes with their hats designed especially for the Park’s 30th Anniversary have now been added!

Guests can see their favorites – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, all decked out for the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris in their new costumes, in a new show that will be performed every day on Central Plaza in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Check out the full story here

Stella McCartney Designed Pantsuit for Minnie Mouse

This spring, Minnie Mouse will be donning a pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney.

In honor of Women’s History Month this March, Minnie will sport the new look at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Check out the full story here

30th Anniversary Merchandise

Disneyland Paris guests will be able to discover a whole new collection of dazzling products exclusively dedicated to the Resort’s 30th Anniversary.

Teams of Cast Members at the resort have undergone the most significant product development program ever conducted at Disneyland Paris, with the design of more than 350 new exclusive merchandise items.

Everything from limited-edition collectibles to keychains, Anniversary-themed plush, iconic ear headbands, and trendy sweatshirts, the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris will offer items to suit all tastes, so that everyone can shine in their own way!

Check out the full story here

30th Anniversary Food & Beverage

Over the last few months, Disneyland Paris chefs have been passionately developing and testing new dishes to celebrate the Resort’s anniversary.

Beginning March 6th, 2022, guests will be able to enjoy more than sixty tasty dishes with new vegetarian options including a vegan panini and a salted mashed potato waffle, delicious desserts, and exclusive cocktails.

Check out the full story here