Disneyland Paris Shares a Sneak Peek of the Food and Beverage Offerings for the Resort’s 30th Anniversary

For the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, plenty of scrumptious new food and beverage offerings are on their way to help celebrate and commemorate 30 magical years of the Resort.

What’s Happening:

Over the last few months, Disneyland Paris chefs have been passionately developing and testing new dishes to celebrate the Resort’s anniversary.

Beginning March 6th, 2022, guests will be able to enjoy more than sixty tasty dishes with new vegetarian options including a vegan panini and a salted mashed potato waffle, delicious desserts, and exclusive cocktails.

Table-service restaurants will feature iconic new desserts developed by the pastry team, composed of chefs, sous chef and commis, who works in the inside-Disneyland Paris’ pastry Les Délices de Minnie. It includes a white chocolate and strawberry cake served under a dome called “Le Bouquet final”.

All-you-can-eat buffets will feature a new 30th Anniversary-themed macaron assortment that will be a feast for the eyes and a delight for the taste buds of guests of all ages.

A series of exclusive drinks have also been created, such as the pink “Happy Birthday Cocktail”, the “Smoothie with a twist” composed of blueberries purees, banana and coconut, and the blue “Enchanted Flute.”

