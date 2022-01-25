ESPN Partners with American University to Establish New Funded Investigative Journalism Fellowship

by | Jan 25, 2022 12:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

ESPN and American University’s School of Communication are unveiling a new, funded Fellowship program for investigative and enterprise journalism.

What’s Happening:

  • The fellowship will allow early-career journalists the ability to earn a Master’s degree at American University’s renowned School of Communication in Washington, D.C. while working in the Investigative and Enterprise Journalism Unit at ESPN.
  • The one-year fellowship will embed a full-time graduate student alongside ESPN’s investigative and enterprise journalists – reporters, producers and managers who have earned journalism’s highest honors, including Pulitzer Prizes, Peabody Awards, duPont Awards, Murrow Awards, NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards and Emmys, among others.
  • The fellow will be mentored by journalists in various areas, including sourcing, reporting, data journalism, freedom of information requests and challenges, and how to protect their own mental health when confronting difficult circumstances during reporting and post-publication.  
  • ESPN and American University (AU) have agreed to a three-year commitment for the program. The application process for consideration for 2022-2023 admissions is currently open and graduate students can apply online.
  • For the duration of the program, the fellow will work on developing their own research and reporting, while learning how reporters and managers prepare their work for audio, digital, television and streaming properties. Throughout the program, the fellow will also have access to ESPN’s offices in Washington, D.C. and Bristol, Conn.
  • American University’s School of Communication enrolls nearly 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students in its programs to tell stories that influence change, inspire action, and transform our communities and our world. Its journalism master’s program gives students opportunities to report on Capitol Hill, the D.C. government, social issues, and local communities paired with cutting-edge technology equipment and training and has funded fellowships at various major media companies in addition to ESPN.
  • ESPN spearheads multiple programs established to provide journalism college students and early-career journalists the opportunity to gain first-hand experience in sports journalism. Programs include, The Rhoden Fellows, a training program for the next generation of sports journalists from historically black colleges and universities; ESPN NEXT, an 18-month program that exposes production assistants to different areas of content through two rotations in the program’s seven pods; as well as scholarships established with The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), and The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).  

What They’re Saying:

  • Christopher Buckle, Vice President of Investigative and Enterprise Journalism at ESPN, said: “The journalism industry, now more than ever, needs to continue to build a pipeline of future investigative journalists, especially those interested in covering the sports industry outside of game competition. This fellowship provides the opportunity for a journalist to gain first-hand experience in a work environment that focuses on covering the whole of the sports industry and its societal impact. We are pleased to collaborate with American University on our shared commitment of increasing representation in investigative reporting and continue to build the pipeline of diverse investigative journalists.”  
  • Sam Fulwood III, Dean of the School of Communication, said: “This program with ESPN offers our students a career-changing opportunity to move from cheering in the stands and actually get into the game. We are delighted to partner with ESPN to make this happen for the students in the fellowship program. By working side-by-side with the staff of a global news-sports-entertainment media leader, fellowship recipients will gain an insight and expertise that will serve them well beyond their time at AU.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed