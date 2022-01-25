ESPN+ Offering Live Q&A with UFC President Dana White on Wednesday, January 26th

UFC President Dana White will answer questions from fans live tomorrow night, January 26th, at 8 P.M. ET, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
What’s Happening:
- Anticipating another blockbuster year for the UFC in 2022, White will break down last Saturday’s UFC 270, discuss the biggest upcoming UFC matchups, and answer fan-submitted questions.
- Fans can submit questions via email at [email protected] and on Twitter @ESPNMMA.
- Following UFC 270 last Saturday, the first ESPN+ pay-per-view event of the year, fans can look forward to four straight weeks of UFC events on ESPN+ next month including three UFC Fight Nights – Hermansson vs. Strickland (February 5), Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev (February 19), Dariush vs. Makhachev (February 26) – and UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker on Feb. 12, featuring the highly anticipated rematch between current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker.
- ESPN+ Fan Access events give ESPN+ subscribers exclusive, live access to watch parties, virtual panel discussions and Q&A’s with the top athletes and sports figures who headline the most exciting live events and original content on ESPN+.
- Previous ESPN+ Fan Access guests include NBA all-star and entrepreneur Chris Paul, former unified lightweight boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez, ESPN NFL Insiders and analysts including Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Ryan Clark, and several premier UFC athletes, including UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, top UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, and more.