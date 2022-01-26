Disney Cruise Line to Offer Optional COVID-19 Testing for Guests Before Returning Home

The Disney Cruise Line has announced that they will be offering guests the optional service of both PCR and antigen testing after their cruise.
- Many guests are required by their state or home country public health authorities to show proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result before returning home by air.
- Disney Cruise Line has announced that Inspire Diagnostics, Disney Cruise Line’s third-party testing provider, offers this optional service for $98.33 per person for PCR testing, and $41.40 per person for antigen testing.
- Guests are responsible for knowing which type of test their home country/state requires (PCR or antigen), and the window of time in which it must be conducted.
- Testing is conveniently conducted at the terminal after guests disembark the ship. Results take approximately 45 minutes to two hours, depending on the type of test.
- This service is available for cruises beginning on or after January 31, 2022.
- Information about this optional service will also be added on the Disney Cruise Line Know Before You Go website page.
- Additionally, Guests sailing out of New Orleans can visit the InterContinental New Orleans, located at 444 St. Charles Avenue, to receive a PCR test. The site is open from noon-7 p.m. CST, one to three days prior to each sail date, for sailings beginning Jan. 30, 2022.