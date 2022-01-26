Disney Cruise Line to Offer Optional COVID-19 Testing for Guests Before Returning Home

The Disney Cruise Line has announced that they will be offering guests the optional service of both PCR and antigen testing after their cruise.

Many guests are required by their state or home country public health authorities to show proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result before returning home by air.

Disney Cruise Line has announced that Inspire Diagnostics, Disney Cruise Line’s third-party testing provider, offers this optional service for $98.33 per person for PCR testing, and $41.40 per person for antigen testing.

Guests are responsible for knowing which type of test their home country/state requires (PCR or antigen), and the window of time in which it must be conducted.

Testing is conveniently conducted at the terminal after guests disembark the ship. Results take approximately 45 minutes to two hours, depending on the type of test.

This service is available for cruises beginning on or after January 31, 2022.

Information about this optional service will also be added on the Disney Cruise Line Know Before You Go website page.

Additionally, Guests sailing out of New Orleans can visit the InterContinental New Orleans, located at 444 St. Charles Avenue, to receive a PCR test. The site is open from noon-7 p.m. CST, one to three days prior to each sail date, for sailings beginning Jan. 30, 2022.