ICON Park Hosting 4th Annual Sip ‘n Savor Event on Saturday, January 29th

ICON Park is home to a large variety of world-class restaurants, and this weekend you’ll be able to try a taste of everything with the 4th annual Sip ‘n Savor event.

What’s Happening:

The 4th annual Sip ‘n Savor at ICON Park is taking place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 29th.

This event offers foodies the chance to sample new and old favorites, with no admission fee to boot!

Throughout the event, guests can relax on The Lawn while enjoying samples of popular items from select tenant partners. Pair your eats with a refreshing beverage from one of ICON Park’s bars located conveniently throughout the entertainment complex.

All guests who purchase a plate for $7 will receive a 50% discount to ride The Wheel during event hours.