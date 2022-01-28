“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Jennifer Lopez, David Oyelowo and More to Appear Week of January 31st

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of January 31st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of January 31st-February 4th:

Monday, January 31 Matt Czuchry ( The Resident ) Dr. William Li (Tips to help keep your heart healthy)

Tuesday, February 1 Lisa Edelstein ( 9-1-1: Lone Star ) Chef Katie Chin (Fun ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year)

Wednesday, February 2 Laura Linney ( Ozark ) Dr. Heather Moday (Supporting your immune system this winter season)

Thursday, February 3 Jennifer Lopez ( Marry Me ) Yumna Jawad the “Feel Good Foodie” (Green Goddess Salad TikTok craze)

Friday, February 4 David Oyelowo ( The Girl Before ) Dr. Jennifer Ashton Performance by Calum Scott “If You Ever Change Your Mind”



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.