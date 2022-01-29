Disney Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index

The Walt Disney Company proudly announces that for the 16th year in a row it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Disney’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Disney first achieved a perfect score in 2007 and has received a 100-percent rating every year since then.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: Non-discrimination policies across business entities Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families Supporting an inclusive culture Corporate social responsibility

As the standards for a perfect score have evolved, Disney has been a leader in providing benefits to same-sex couples and promoting workplace equality, including supporting transitioning employees, providing leader training on LGBTQ+ inclusion and fostering LGBTQ+ business employee resource groups.

Through employee service and company donations, Disney also has been a longtime supporter of organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community and work toward equality, including Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, GLSEN, GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign.

