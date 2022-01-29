Disney Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index

The Walt Disney Company proudly announces that for the 16th year in a row it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
- Disney’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.
- Disney first achieved a perfect score in 2007 and has received a 100-percent rating every year since then.
- The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
- Non-discrimination policies across business entities
- Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families
- Supporting an inclusive culture
- Corporate social responsibility
- As the standards for a perfect score have evolved, Disney has been a leader in providing benefits to same-sex couples and promoting workplace equality, including supporting transitioning employees, providing leader training on LGBTQ+ inclusion and fostering LGBTQ+ business employee resource groups.
- Through employee service and company donations, Disney also has been a longtime supporter of organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community and work toward equality, including Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, GLSEN, GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign.
What they’re saying:
- Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training: “When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically. We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to the Walt Disney Company for achieving the title of ‘Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”