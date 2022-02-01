Trailer and Poster for Hulu Original Movie “No Exit” Released

The trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ chilling suspense thriller No Exit are now available. The film will debut February 25 exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and internationally as an Original on Disney+ under the Star banner and Star+ in Latin America.

In No Exit , Havana Rose Liu ( Mayday ) makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman en route to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers.

, Havana Rose Liu ( ) makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman en route to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.