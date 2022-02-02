Wolverine, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider and Hulk Return as the “New Fantastic Four” in May

In 1991’s “Fantastic Four #347,” comic book legends Walter Simonson and Arthur Adams introduced an unforgettable iteration of Marvel’s premier Super Hero team when they teamed up Wolverine, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and Hulk as the New Fantastic Four. Though their time as the FF was brief, this unlikely group of heroes left a big impact, and now fans will get to return to this special moment in Marvel history in a new limited series kicking off in May.

Written by comics great Peter David and featuring the Marvel Comics debut of artist Alan Robinson, “New Fantastic Four” will be set shortly after the events of the fan-favorite group’s first appearance, taking readers back to a classic era with a brand-new tale in the same vein as hit titles like “X-Men Legends,” “Maestro,” and “Silver Surfer: Rebirth.”

Wolverine, Hulk (AKA Joe Fixit), Ghost Rider and Spider-Man have reunited to investigate a surge of violence in Las Vegas. And with demonic masterminds pulling the strings, they’re going to need some extra help.

This all-new adventure will feature surprise guest stars aplenty, including the original FF and a series of mystery villains that you’ll never see coming.

Check out Nick Bradshaw’s wraparound cover below featuring the iconic lineup alongside their original counterparts and brace yourself for a wild ride when “New Fantastic Four” hits stands on May 25.

What they’re saying: