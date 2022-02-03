“Turning Red” Main Character Mei-Mei Featured on Cover of Latest “Disney Twenty-Three”

by | Feb 3, 2022 1:34 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

The latest issue of Disney twenty-three is set to feature the star of Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, on the cover, plus an inside look at the film, as well as others due out later in the year.

What’s Happening:

  • February 3, 2022 – What if teenage anxiety transformed you into a giant red panda? It’s the kind of question only the creative minds at Pixar Animation Studios would dare to ask and answer in Disney and Pixar’s wild and wonderful new animated feature, Turning Red.
  • The spring issue of Disney twenty-three features an exclusive cover showcasing the cuddly oversized character (the much bigger and furrier version of Mei Lee, a teen with a lot on her mind), as well as a conversation with director Domee Shi and star Sandra Oh about creating this unique tale, which premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th. And later this spring, Doctor Strange will face his greatest challenge as he staves off chaos in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Co-producer Richie Palmer and star Xochitl Gomez reveal how they tackled the most complicated tale yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • The new issue, available exclusively to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, also details what guests can expect when they travel on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort starting this March, as writer Will Keck goes “undercover” for the Resistance and manages to sample the exquisite cuisine, “shore excursion,” and entertainment offerings along the way.
  • In another part of the World, Imagineers are putting the finishing touches on EPCOT’s first other-World Showcase Pavilion—the Wonders of Xandar—and discuss the excitement that awaits guests on one of the largest indoor roller coaster experiences in the world.
  • Plus, the stellar journey of pilot droid RX-24, better known as “Rex,” is chronicled in honor of 35 years of the popular Star Tours attraction.
  • Also included in the Spring 2022 issue of Disney twenty-three:
    • Sixty years of “great responsibility” with Spider-Man
    • The magnificent creatures of Disneynature’s epic Polar Bear
    • A new generation of Alice and her friends in Alice’s Wonderland Bakery
    • The deeply rooted Disney connections in Ridley Pearson’s Kingdom Keepers Inheritance: Book One
    • Disneyland Paris’ most iconic attractions, from concept art to reality, to celebrate the park’s 30th anniversary
    • The life-changing Disney Dreamers Academy
    • Regular features including By the Numbers, Character Analysis, and Ask the Walt Disney Archives
  • Disney twenty-three is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps and is offered exclusively to D23 Gold Members as a benefit of their membership. The latest issue will begin arriving before the end of February.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed