“Turning Red” Main Character Mei-Mei Featured on Cover of Latest “Disney Twenty-Three”

The latest issue of Disney twenty-three is set to feature the star of Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, on the cover, plus an inside look at the film, as well as others due out later in the year.

What’s Happening:

February 3, 2022 – What if teenage anxiety transformed you into a giant red panda? It’s the kind of question only the creative minds at Pixar Animation Studios would dare to ask and answer in Disney and Pixar’s wild and wonderful new animated feature, Turning Red .

The spring issue of Disney twenty-three features an exclusive cover showcasing the cuddly oversized character (the much bigger and furrier version of Mei Lee, a teen with a lot on her mind), as well as a conversation with director Domee Shi and star Sandra Oh about creating this unique tale, which premieres exclusively on Disney+.