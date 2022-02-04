Disney Promotes Alisa Bowen to Newly Created Position of E.V.P. Business Operations

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has promoted Alisa Bowen, most recently the Senior Vice President of Operations for Disney Streaming, to the newly created position of E.V.P. Business Operations.

What’s Happening:

Continuing to report up to Michael Paull, Bowen’s responsibilities will now include overseeing content operations and business development for Disney’s entire direct-to-consumer portfolio, which includes Disney+ Hulu ESPN

Bowen first joined Disney in 2017 as the SVP, CTO and digital media lead for Disney’s international operations before joining the streaming division in 2018. Prior to Disney, Bowen spent four years at News Corp Australia, where she served as the company’s CTO.

Her new position at Disney comes amid a recent executive reorganization in the company’s streaming organization, which saw Paull installed as the president of Disney Streaming and Joe Earley appointed as the president of Hulu.

What They’re Saying: