First Look: Sally Rooney’s “Conversations with Friends” Coming to Hulu This Spring

This Spring Hulu and BBC Three are bringing Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations with Friends to life in a new limited series and today, they’re offering audiences a first look at the upcoming drama.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu and BBC Three have revealed a first look at the original limited series Conversations with Friends by sharing six production stills showcasing the core cast.
- Conversations with Friends is a 12 episode series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. This is the second Sally Rooney novel to receive a limited series at Hulu following 2020’s Normal People.
- The show’s actual release date has yet to be announced, but it is expected to debut in Spring 2022.
Synopsis
- “Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.”
Cast:
- Alison Oliver
- Joe Alwyn
- Sasha Lane
- Jemima Kirke
Creative Team:
- Conversations with Friends is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures.
- Lenny Abrahamson also serves as an executive producer, as well as Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC.
- The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three.
- Endeavor Content is handling international sales.
- Catherine Magee serves as series producer and Jeanie Igoe serves as producer.