First Look: Sally Rooney’s “Conversations with Friends” Coming to Hulu This Spring

This Spring Hulu and BBC Three are bringing Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations with Friends to life in a new limited series and today, they’re offering audiences a first look at the upcoming drama.

What’s Happening:

Hulu and BBC Three have revealed a first look at the original limited series Conversations with Friends by sharing six production stills showcasing the core cast.

by sharing six production stills showcasing the core cast. Conversations with Friends is a 12 episode series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. This is the second Sally Rooney novel to receive a limited series at Hulu following 2020’s Normal People .

is a 12 episode series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. This is the second Sally Rooney novel to receive a limited series at Hulu following 2020’s . The show’s actual release date has yet to be announced, but it is expected to debut in Spring 2022.

Synopsis

“Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.”

Cast:

Alison Oliver

Joe Alwyn

Sasha Lane

Jemima Kirke

Creative Team:

Conversations with Friends is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures.

is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures. Lenny Abrahamson also serves as an executive producer, as well as Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC.

The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three.

Endeavor Content is handling international sales.

Catherine Magee serves as series producer and Jeanie Igoe serves as producer.