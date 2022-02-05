“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Hits 100 Million Streams on Spotify

Spotify and Walt Disney Records are celebrating another milestone in the success of the hit song from the Encanto soundtrack, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” now with over 100 million streams on the platform.

What’s Happening:

Encanto, with all the music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters on November 19th, leading up to a Disney+

The Encanto soundtrack is the first soundtrack to hit the number one spot since Frozen 2 b ack in 2019. It’s also a rare example of an album that didn’t debut at number 1, debuting at number 197 on the December 11th chart, then finding itself at #162, #179, #110, #7, and now #1 over the following weeks. It’s also only the third album to have a debut in the 197-200 range to reach #1, joining Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin II, and The Monkees’ Headquarters.

and 1994’s from Imagine Entertainment/Universal. You can add to Spotify’s stream tally by listening to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” here.

You can also hear the song in context by watching Encanto, now streaming on Disney+.