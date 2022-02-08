Bonus Bounties: The Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Figure Now Available for Pre-Order

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the Disney+

The 6-inch tall collectible is designed after the Boba’s look in The Mandalorian on the planet Tython .

on the planet Tython Perfect for young fans and seasoned collectors alike, this incredibly detailed action figure is fully articulated featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco.

This figure is exclusive to Walmart and pre-orders are open now. The item will ship to fans in February 2023. A link for the listing can be found below.

Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett (Tython)

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins – $31.49

Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with this premium Black Series 6-Inch Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins figure, inspired by The Mandalorian.

Features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. The Black Series action figure comes with 4 accessories. Age 4 years & up Approx. Retail Price: $31.49 Pre-Order Exclusively at Walmart Available: Fall 2022



