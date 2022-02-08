Bonus Bounties: Hasbro Reveals The Black Series Dark Trooper Figure from “The Mandalorian” Coming in 2023

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Hasbro is bringing Disney+ The Mandalorian series to fans through their Black Series collection and this month they are featuring the menacing Dark Troopers.

series to fans through their Black Series collection and this month they are featuring the menacing Dark Troopers. The 6-inch tall collectible is designed after the weaponized battle droids that almost prevented Mando from recusing Grogu (but thankfully, Luke Skywalker showed up!).

Perfect for young fans and seasoned collectors alike, this incredibly detailed action figure is fully articulated featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco.

This figure is available now for pre-orders at mass retailers including Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in Spring 2023. A link to the item can be found below.

Star Wars: The Black Series Dark Trooper

Star Wars The Black Series Dark Trooper Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figure – $33.99

Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with this premium Black Series 6-Inch Dark Trooper figure, inspired by The Mandalorian.

Features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. The Black Series action figure comes with 5 accessories. Age 4 years & up Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 Available: Spring 2023



