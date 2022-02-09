Bounty Hunters Fennec Shand and Krrsantan Join Boba Fett in Fortnite

Boba Fett recently joined the line-up of Star Wars characters available on the popular game Fortnite. Now, Fennec Shand and Krrsantan from The Book of Boba Fett have joined the line-up, just in time for the season finale of the hit Disney+ series.
- Fortnite players can now play as Boba Fett’s right-hand woman, Fennec Shand. They say if you go after her, you won't make it past sunrise.
- You can equip Fennec Shand with the Mythosaur Signet Back Bling (included with the Outfit), a symbol of the Mandalorians. And speaking of the sunrise, glide from the sky with the Fennec’s Ship Glider.
- Need the inspiration of a Mandalorian mantra in battle? Break out the holographic This Is The Way Emote.
- Sturdy and armored, the black-furred Wookiee Krrsantan was a gladiator before he became a bounty hunter. Now, you can also play as the terrifying Wookie in Fortnite.
- Now part of the Hutt Clan, display his affiliation by coupling his Outfit with the Hutt Clan Symbol Back Bling (included with the Outfit).
- All items are available individually or as part of the Bounty Hunter Bundle.
- With the debut of Fennec Shand and Krrsantan, Boba Fett has returned to the Item Shop.
- In addition to the Outfit, pick up returning accessories including the Z-6 Jetpack Back Bling (included with the Outfit), Gaffi Stick Pickaxe, Boba Fett's Starship Glider and Targeting Computer Online Emote.
- Players can purchase the Boba Fett Outfit (+ Z-6 Jetpack Back Bling), Gaffi Stick Pickaxe, Boba Fett’s Starship Glider, and Targeting Computer Online Emote individually or as part of the Boba Fett Bundle.