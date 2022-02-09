Bounty Hunters Fennec Shand and Krrsantan Join Boba Fett in Fortnite

Boba Fett recently joined the line-up of Star Wars characters available on the popular game Fortnite. Now, Fennec Shand and Krrsantan from The Book of Boba Fett have joined the line-up, just in time for the season finale of the hit Disney+ series.

Fortnite players can now play as Boba Fett’s right-hand woman, Fennec Shand. They say if you go after her, you won't make it past sunrise.

You can equip Fennec Shand with the Mythosaur Signet Back Bling (included with the Outfit), a symbol of the Mandalorian Fennec’s Ship Glider.

Need the inspiration of a Mandalorian mantra in battle? Break out the holographic This Is The Way Emote.

Sturdy and armored, the black-furred Wookiee Krrsantan was a gladiator before he became a bounty hunter. Now, you can also play as the terrifying Wookie in Fortnite.

Now part of the Hutt Clan, display his affiliation by coupling his Outfit with the Hutt Clan Symbol Back Bling (included with the Outfit).

All items are available individually or as part of the Bounty Hunter Bundle.