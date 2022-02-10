Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Returns March 4th-April 26th, 2022

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns to the Disneyland Resort March 4th through April 26th, 2022, and today Disney has announced more details on this celebration of the culturally rich mix of flavors in California.

What’s Happening:

A dozen Festival Marketplaces will serve irresistible small plates and beverages along with the return of the Sip and Savor Pass option that offers eight entitlement tabs redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages.

Select dining locations across Disney California Adventure park – including Pym Tasting Lab and Terran Treats at Avengers Campus

Downtown Disney

As always, be on the lookout for a new line of Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival merchandise exclusive for the festival.

An appetizing assortment of family-friendly entertainment will be available to enjoy, including a new interactive experience for kids located in the Hollywood Backlot in Hollywood Land, inspired by the Disney Junior series Alice’s Wonderland Bakery .

. In this new experience, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

At the Hollywood Backlot, you may also encounter Chef Goofy or dance along with Chip ‘n’ Dale as the Jammin’ Chefs serve up tasty new rhythms using pots and pans.

On Saturdays and Sundays, be sure to catch a culinary demonstration at the Hollywood Backlot Stage! A diverse lineup of Disney and visiting chefs will prepare their favorite dishes and share insider tips for making mouthwatering meals at home.

Signature events are available to enhance the festival experience including: Wine, Beer and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars and Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions. You can learn more and book your experiences here

Adding to this bountiful celebration, Soarin’ Over California is returning to Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time beginning March 4th. This aerial adventure takes guests gliding over the Golden State’s natural and man-made wonders.