Peppa Pig Theme Park Offers Up First Look at the Menu for Miss Rabbit’s Diner

We are now just two weeks away from the February 24th opening of the new Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven, Florida, and the park has revealed a first look at the Miss Rabbit’s Diner quick-service restaurant.
What’s Happening:
- According to Spectrum News 9, Miss Rabbit’s Diner will feature sandwiches, pizzas, desserts and other options. More specifically, there will be a Margherita-style flatbread, smoked brisket melt or a rice and veggie bowl.
- The kids menu will feature pizza, a three-cheese grilled cheese sandwich, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches and baked mac and cheese. All kids meals will come with a fresh fruit cup or snack pack and apple juice.
- For those who are looking for a sweet treat, the dessert menu will include items such as the park’s signature Muddy Puddle Milkshake, cinnamon buns and “mud” cups with marshmallow, chocolate pudding and Oreo crumbles.
- Miss Rabbit’s Diner will feature indoor and outdoor seating, with the interior being decorated with various Peppa Pig characters and scenes.
