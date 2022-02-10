Construction Goes Vertical on Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s highly anticipated new coaster, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, has achieved a major milestone in its construction progress, as the first supports for the coaster have been installed!
What’s Happening:
- Back in October, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the addition of Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage as the park’s 20th roller coaster, the most at any theme park in the world.
- As shared on the park’s official Twitter account, a huge milestone was reached this week when the first supports for the coaster were installed.
- This coaster will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction on the planet. Riders will fly through over 3,300 feet of track, at 13 stories and up to 58 miles-per-hour.
- Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage will be part of the park’s DC Universe area, which itself will be remodeled to include a brand new, innovative restaurant and bar, along with new retail locations.
- The coaster will be located near Justice League: Battle for Metropolis and The Riddler’s Revenge on the site of former park attractions Tidal Wave and Flash: Speed Force, and will also reuse the station for the old Green Lantern: First Flight coaster, which closed in 2017.
- Prior to the commencement of construction on the coaster, there was another Wonder Woman-themed attraction in the park, the Lasso of Truth flat ride. Reports suggest that ride will be rethemed so as to not confuse with the new Flight of Courage coaster.