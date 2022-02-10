Construction Goes Vertical on Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s highly anticipated new coaster, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, has achieved a major milestone in its construction progress, as the first supports for the coaster have been installed!

What’s Happening:

This coaster will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction on the planet. Riders will fly through over 3,300 feet of track, at 13 stories and up to 58 miles-per-hour.

Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage will be part of the park’s DC Universe area, which itself will be remodeled to include a brand new, innovative restaurant and bar, along with new retail locations.