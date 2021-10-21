Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces 20th Coaster, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage

Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced their 20th roller coaster, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, which will open Summer 2022.

What’s Happening:

Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage has been announced as Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 20th roller coaster, the most at any theme park in the world. It was announced today to open in Summer 2022.

This coaster will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction on the planet. Riders will fly through over 3,300 feet of track, at 13 stories and up to 58 miles-per-hour.