Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces 20th Coaster, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage

- Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage has been announced as Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 20th roller coaster, the most at any theme park in the world. It was announced today to open in Summer 2022.
- This coaster will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction on the planet. Riders will fly through over 3,300 feet of track, at 13 stories and up to 58 miles-per-hour.
- Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage will be part of the park’s DC Universe area, which itself will be remodeled to include a brand new, innovative restaurant and bar, along with new retail locations.
- Six Flags have shared this video animation showing off what we can expect from this exciting new coaster.
