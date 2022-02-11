Hawkeye Leads New Team of Thunderbolts in the Aftermath of “Devil’s Reign” This May

“Writing Thunderbolts was my first in-universe work for Marvel and Sean Izaakse's first Marvel project as well, so getting to launch a new version of the team here with him on the team's 25th anniversary year is an absolute honor. I am so pumped to put Clint Barton, Monica Rambeau, America Chavez and a host of others through trials and tribulations aplenty as New York's only official super hero team. A lot of the ideas being unleashed in this series are things I've been wanting to do for years. Big action and big fun, drama, comedy and, of course, a few twists befitting the team that always keeps readers on their toes. Sean's artwork has never looked better and he's bringing his incredible skills to bear on stunning comic pages and eye-catching designs for new characters we're adding to the mighty Marvel Universe. Our creative team is firing on all cylinders, so get ready for 'Justice, Like Lightning' to strike every single issue!”