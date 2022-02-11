Preview – A Thrilling Middleweight Championship Rematch Headlines UFC 271

The UFC returns this weekend as some of the best fighters in the world will arrive in Houston looking to capture glory, and in some cases, a little more. After last month’s very surprising heavyweight championship main event, we have a very exciting rematch for the middleweight crown this month.

The dominant current champion will face the previous champion for a second time after the two put on a show in their first meeting. Plus, a clash of two of the hardest hitting heavyweights in the world is sure to get fans on their feet and two middleweight contenders will look to stake their claim to be next in line for the same title that’s on the line in the main event.

Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

With the top contender in the division fighting for the title in the main event, the third- and fourth-ranked contenders will meet each other for a chance to be next in line. Cannonier is coming off of a big win over fellow contender Kelvin Gastelum and has won four of his last five. His only loss in those fights came against title challenger Robert Whittaker. Nine of Cannonier’s 14 wins have come by knockout as he is a very dangerous striker.

That matches up very will with Brunson, who has seen 12 of his 23 wins come by knockout. Brunson also has some more momentum as he has won five in a row, including a submission of Darren Till in September. Brunson is a power puncher with a very well-rounded skillset. It will be very interesting to see what kind of gameplans are put into play here but I expect this to be a tight standup battle.

My pick: Cannonier via decision

Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

There are very few heavyweights in the world who are as prolific with knockouts as Derrick Lewis. With a 26-8 record, Lewis boasts an amazing 21 career knockout victories. He is without a doubt one of the most feared power punchers in the sport but, unfortunately for him, he has not been able to get over that final hill. Every time he gets near the heavyweight championship, he falls just a bit short. Now, as the third-ranked contender, he faces a very dangerous competitor.

Make no mistake, just because Tuivasa only has the number 11 next to his name, doesn’t mean he is outmatched in this fight. If Lewis is the most feared power puncher (not named Francis Ngannou), Tuivasa isn’t far behind. In fact, 12 of his 13 wins have come by knockout, including each of his last four fights. Those last four fights only lasted a combined 12 minutes and 21 seconds, with only one of them making it out of the first round. His hands are as explosive as they come, and he’s got the best celebration in the sport right now. Who doesn’t love the shoey?

My pick: Tuivasa via 2nd round knockout

Middleweight Championship bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

It has taken some time for the next crop of UFC stars to really take over the sport, but now they are here. Stars like Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman and Charles Oliveira have exploded onto the scene and look to be at the top of the sport for a long time. Israel Adesanya is also in that category, but Robert Whittaker isn’t quite ready to relinquish the middleweight division just yet.

One of the most exciting and creative fighters in the game today, Adesanya has become a fan-favorite on his rise to the top of the middleweight division. The only loss on his 21-1 record came when he attempted to make history by capturing the light heavyweight championship as well. Aside from that, he has done nothing but completely shut down challengers to his crown, including Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero. Adesanya is one of those guys that just gives you a feeling every time he steps into the octagon that he is about to do something special, and you definitely shouldn’t blink.

The man he captured the title from though is back and ready to reclaim his gold. Whittaker was a very game champion and a fan-favorite in his own right, putting on a thrilling show each and every time out there. Since losing to the current champ, he has earned three straight decision victories and a shot at taking that belt back. Strategy will be interesting here as Whittaker is a scrapper who is always happy to get into a brawl. If he can goat Adesanya into a massy standup war, he might be able to take him out. However, if Adesanya can stay on the outside, remain technical in his attack and eventually open up some of that creative striking, it will not be a good night for Whittaker.

My pick: Adesanya via 5th round knockout

UFC 271 will be held Saturday night, February 12 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $89.98 for UFC 271 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $69.99.