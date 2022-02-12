ABC7 Los Angeles to Premiere “True Crime: The North Hollywood Shootout 25 Years Later”

ABC7 Los Angeles will premiere True Crime: The North Hollywood Shootout 25 Years Later this Saturday, February 12th at 10:30 p.m., with an encore on Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m.
- The North Hollywood shootout occurred in 1997 when two bank robbers armed with an arsenal of weapons engaged in a gun battle with police officers after robbing a North Hollywood Bank of America.
- The gun battle lasted 44 minutes, with the robbers armed with thousands of rounds of ammunition, custom-fitted body armor and automatic assault rifles attempting to kill 64 police officers and numerous bystanders – all happening live on television.
- ABC7 Veronica Miracle looks at one of the most prolific gun battles in Los Angeles’ history.
- The half-hour special features interviews with survivors and heroes and examines if a Hollywood movie was the inspiration.
- Viewers can also stream True Crime: The North Hollywood Shootout 25 Years Later on ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 Streaming Channel.