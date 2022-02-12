“How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana” Reaches 1 Billion Views on YouTube

How far will the soundtrack from Disney’s Moana go? The popular song from the beloved film, “How Far I’ll Go,” has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.
- “How Far I’ll Go,” from Disney’s Moana, has surpassed 1 billion view on the DisneyMusicVEVO YouTube channel.
- The song is sung by Au li’i Cravalho, the voice of the titular character.
- Disney’s Moana hit theaters in 2016 and became an instant classic.
- Billboard reports that a statement from YouTube says the video has seen a large spike in view in the past 12 months, with the video averaging more than 350,000 views a day.
- “How Far I’ll Go” now joins “You’re Welcome” as the second Moana original song to reach 1 billion views.
- Listen to “How Far I’ll Go” below: