Popular Figment Popcorn Bucket Now Available Via Mobile Order at EPCOT

Last month, the release of a new Figment popcorn bucket caused a stir at EPCOT — with the lines for the items even making national news. Needless to say, the bucket sold out a couple of days later. However, it is now once again available and can be reserved via mobile order.
What’s Happening:
- Starting February 14th, the uber popular Figment popcorn bucket is available for mobile order at EPCOT.
- The colorful bucket is $25, tax included.
- Those interested in purchasing the bucket — which also comes with rainbow popcorn — can open the My Disney Experience app, select the Order Food option, and find the bucket under the special “EPCOT Souvenir Release” “restaurant” name.
- From there, customers can select an available pick up time.
- During their arrival window, they’ll need to tap “I’m Here, Prepare My Order” and head to World Showplace (located between Canada and the United Kingdom) to pick up their bucket.
- Previously, the bucket was found at the Pop Eats! booth.
- Of course, the bucket is only available while supplies last. There is also a 2 bucket per translation limit and a 1 transaction per guest cap.