Popular Figment Popcorn Bucket Now Available Via Mobile Order at EPCOT

Last month, the release of a new Figment popcorn bucket caused a stir at EPCOT — with the lines for the items even making national news. Needless to say, the bucket sold out a couple of days later. However, it is now once again available and can be reserved via mobile order.

What’s Happening:

Starting February 14th, the uber popular Figment popcorn bucket is available for mobile order at EPCOT.

The colorful bucket is $25, tax included.

Those interested in purchasing the bucket — which also comes with rainbow popcorn — can open the My Disney Experience app, select the Order Food option, and find the bucket under the special “EPCOT Souvenir Release” “restaurant” name.

From there, customers can select an available pick up time.

During their arrival window, they’ll need to tap “I’m Here, Prepare My Order” and head to World Showplace (located between Canada and the United Kingdom) to pick up their bucket.

Previously, the bucket was found at the Pop Eats! booth.

Of course, the bucket is only available while supplies last. There is also a 2 bucket per translation limit and a 1 transaction per guest cap.