“Turning Red” and Firefox Team Up to Take on The Internet With New Colorways and Desktop Wallpaper

by | Feb 16, 2022 1:56 PM Pacific Time

Mozilla’s Firefox and Turning Red have teamed up to bring new colorways and desktop wallpapers to users across the Internet.

What’s Happening:

  • The trailer for Pixar’s new film, Turning Red, streaming exclusively on Disney+ March 11, ends with Mei, its 13-year-old protagonist, considering a wild idea: acceptance. Maybe I like this new me. Yes, in her case the “new me” is becoming a giant red panda when she feels a strong emotion, which is decidedly not universal. But the themes of continually reinventing yourself, finding your community of people and learning to accept and love your true colors are timeless. It might be your story. It is also the story of Mozilla’s Firefox.
  • Firefox has a soft spot for red pandas thanks to our logo, but it goes deeper than that. Turning Red takes place in 2002, where a teenage girl struggles between remaining her mother’s dutiful daughter and exploring her true self. In 2002, Mozilla was coming together for the first time to create what would become Firefox. The company was looking at the internet and imagining what it wanted to be, how we wanted to show up and how we could invite everyone to join us.

  • In celebration of Turning Red, streaming on Disney+ on March 11th, Mozilla is creating new Firefox desktop colorways and mobile wallpapers based on the movie as an optional way to show your personality through your browser. They’ve also created a destination for all things 2002 nostalgia and will be having conversations with people about their journeys to embrace their true colors online.
  • Firefox wants to help build a better internet, a web that feels great for everybody, where everyone can boldly be their authentic selves and show their true colors. It’s not something they can do alone, so they are a community-powered browser that puts users first. As an independent, non-profit-backed browser, they get to make decisions that benefit users, not just the bottom line.
  • Committed to open source technology, they investigate threats to internet health and highlight the best of the internet while guiding people through the web. Products like Firefox  help deliver the best of the web while keeping your privacy paramount, giving you the freedom to be your true self online, worry-free.
  • Back when Firefox was starting out, the internet felt just as unknown, exciting and scary as middle school feels for most people. Honestly, the online world still often feels unknown, exciting and scary. And that is a good thing. This has allowed Firefox to continually reinvent itself over the years, and they will continue to evolve Firefox as they grow with the world.

