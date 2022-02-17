Marvel Makes its Category Debut on “JEOPARDY! National College Championship”

Last night’s episode of JEOPARDY! National College Championship featured a category inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Last night we watched as three college contestants competed to show off their knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- With over 26,000 students from over 4,000 colleges and universities applying to appear on the JEOPARDY! National College Championship, the contestants who made the cut to the show are the cream of the crop.
- On last night's episode, we watched as Claire Jackson, a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta Georgia, Nam Vu, a senior at Georgetown University in Washington DC, and Fiona Hellerman, a senior at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana battled it out.
- The Marvel Category appeared during the DOUBLE JEOPARDY! round and Nam Vu kicked things off with the middle of the category for $600 with a question about fan-favorite Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
- Claire Jackson got the first clue correct and dove right in for $1000 with a question about Captain Marvel, which Nam Vu chimed in first and scored with the correct answer.
- Nam Vu then selected the $800 clue featuring Ant-Man and the Wasp and got it correct.
- He followed that up with the $400 clue from the film that started it all, Iron Man, which he also got correct.
- Finally Claire Jackson finished the category by selecting the first clue in the category from Black Panther, which Fiona Hellerman chimed in and shared the correct question to score $200.
- Check out the full category in the video below: