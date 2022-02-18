“GMA” Guest List: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and More to Appear Week of February 21st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 21st-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 21st-26th:
- Monday, February 21
- Deion Sanders
- Apolo Ohno (Hard Pivot)
- Doris Kearns Goodwin (Lincoln)
- Gabby Bernstein (Happy Days)
- Performance from Big Time Rush
- Tuesday, February 22
- Andy Serkis (The Batman)
- Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie (American Idol)
- Performance by Tears for Fears
- Wednesday, February 23
- Jeffrey Wright (The Batman)
- Morgan Harper Nichols (Peace is a Practice)
- Thursday, February 24
- Paul Dano (The Batman)
- Kim Raver (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Friday, February 25
- Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz (The Batman)
- Performance by Avril Lavigne
- Saturday, February 26
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Daryn Carp
- Bonus Binge with Linsey Davis (How High is Heaven)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.