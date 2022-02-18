“GMA” Guest List: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and More to Appear Week of February 21st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 21st-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 21st-26th:

Monday, February 21 Deion Sanders Apolo Ohno ( Hard Pivot ) Doris Kearns Goodwin ( Lincoln ) Gabby Bernstein ( Happy Days ) Performance from Big Time Rush

Tuesday, February 22 Andy Serkis ( The Batman ) Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie ( American Idol ) Performance by Tears for Fears

Wednesday, February 23 Jeffrey Wright ( The Batman ) Morgan Harper Nichols ( Peace is a Practice )

Thursday, February 24 Paul Dano ( The Batman ) Kim Raver ( Grey’s Anatomy )

Friday, February 25 Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz ( The Batman ) Performance by Avril Lavigne

Saturday, February 26 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Daryn Carp Bonus Binge with Linsey Davis ( How High is Heaven )



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.