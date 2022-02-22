Disney Surprises Make-a-Wish Families with Voyage on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman, Josh D’Amaro, shared that children visiting through Make-A-Wish and other wish-granting organizations would be among the first to board Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser!

What’s Happening:

Disney shares that It’s such a privilege to help make these wishes come true and tell these stories. Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish for more than four decades, and in that time they’ve granted more than 145,000 Disney-inspired wishes.

Over the past several weeks, Disney has been sharing the news with these families, including this heartwarming moment when one young Jedi named Luke from White Springs, Florida, learned the news:

Walt Disney World Ambassador Raevon Redding said: “Surprising Luke was one of the most special moments I’ve been part of at Disney,” “To see the pure shock and excitement spread across Luke’s face was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced. I can’t wait to see that joy grow as he boards that magnificent ship for the first time.



This maiden wish voyage is the latest way Disney is giving back to members of our community, including the recent $3 million donation they made in honor of the 50th anniversary to important causes throughout Central Florida.

May The Force be with us as Disney embarks on this next effort in making a world of difference for families as they experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser!