“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Courteney Cox, Sandra Oh and More to Appear Week of February 28th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 28th-March 4th:
- Monday, February 28
- Courteney Cox (Shining Vale)
- Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force)
- Musical Guests Avril Lavigne featuring Blackbear and Travis Barker
- Tuesday, March 1
- Sandra Oh (Turning Red)
- Russell Wilson and Ciara (Why Not You?)
- Musical Guest Mitski
- Doreen Ketchens sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
- Wednesday, March 2
- Nick Kroll (Human Resources)
- Caitriona Balfe (Outlander and Belfast)
- Musical Guests Turnstile
- Thursday, March 3
- Jamie Dornan (The Tourist)
- Louisa Jacobson (The Gilded Age)
- Musical Guest Shenseea
- Friday, March 4
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.