Celebrate Love and Friendship with Cute Collection of “Toy Story” Styles from Loungefly

We’re about to enter the third month of 2022 and what better way to say hello than with new drops from Loungefly? If your Disney collection could use a little boost, you’ll love the latest assortment of bags, wallets and pins that are full of character! These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and make the perfect addition to your personal style.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly is sharing the Disney love with fans and their new releases will have you feeling all of the enchantment and magic that only Disney can deliver.

Whether you’re a longtime Loungefly fan or are considering getting your first cute carryall, these fashionable bags, wallets and pins should be on your shopping list!

Among the characters and films celebrated is one of Pixar’s greatest franchises, Toy Story ! This collection focuses on Toy Story 4 and the friendship and love between Woody and Bo Peep.

The Toy Story Loungefly collection is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Toy Story Woody and Bo Peep Moment Backpack – $75.00

Toy Story Woody and Bo Peep Moment Wallet – $40.00

Toy Story Ferris Wheel Lanyard with Cardholder – $12.00

Toy Story Ferris Wheel Enamel Key Chain – $10.00

Toy Story Hearts Random Blind Box Enamel Pin Case of 12 – $120.00

Toy Story Amusement Park Enamel Pin 4-Pack – $25.00

