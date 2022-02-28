“The Emperor’s New Groove” Yzma Loungefly Will Have You Feeling the Power!

We’re about to enter the third month of 2022 and what better way to say hello than with new drops from Loungefly? If your Disney collection could use a little boost, you’ll love the latest assortment of bags, wallets and pins that are full of character! These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and make the perfect addition to your personal style.

Loungefly is sharing the Disney love with fans and their new releases will have you feeling all of the enchantment and magic that only Disney can deliver.

Whether you’re a longtime Loungefly fan or are considering getting your first cute carryall, these fashionable bags, wallets and pins should be on your shopping list!

Among the characters and films celebrated in this collection is The Emperor’s New Groove and more specifically, villainess, Yzma!

If you're a fan of Yzma in her cat form or taunting Kuzco and Pacha, then you'll surely want to secure all these brilliant offerings that include:
Wallet
Mini Backpack
Pin

The Emperor’s New Groove Loungefly series is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

The Emperor's New Groove Yzma Kitty Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

The Emperor's New Groove Yzma Villain Scene – $80.00

The Emperor's New Groove Yzma Cat 3-Inch Collector Pin – $25.00

There’s…More!

Can’t decide on a favorite design here? Check out the other new Loungefly pre-orders on Entertainment Earth. We’re not kidding there are soooo many options, you’re bound to find something you absolutely cannot live without!