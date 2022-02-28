Dress Up Your Summer Wardrobe with Winnie the Pooh Gingham and Tigger Cosplay Loungefly Styles

We’re about to enter the third month of 2022 and what better way to say hello than with new drops from Loungefly? If your Disney collection could use a little boost, you’ll love the latest assortment of bags, wallets and pins that are full of character! These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and make the perfect addition to your personal style.

What’s Happening:

Loungefly is sharing the Disney love with fans and their new releases will have you feeling all of the enchantment and magic that only Disney can deliver.

Whether you’re a longtime Loungefly fan or are considering getting your first cute carryall, these fashionable bags, wallets and pins should be on your shopping list!

Among the characters and films celebrated are Winnie the Pooh and his Hundred Acre Woods crew.

This collection is full of cuteness like you wouldn't believe and includes: Gingham style series of bags Tigger cosplay designs Picnic Scene accessories

These Loungefly styles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Winnie the Pooh Gingham Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Winnie the Pooh Gingham Crossbody Purse – $70.00

Winnie the Pooh Gingham Wallet – $40.00

Winnie the Pooh Tigger Cosplay Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Winnie the Pooh Tigger Cosplay Flap Wallet – $40.00

Winnie the Pooh Picnic Scene Lanyard with Cardholder – $12.00

Winnie the Pooh Picnic Scene Enamel Key Chain – $10.00

Winnie the Pooh Gingham Random Blind Box Enamel Pin Case 12 – $120.00

Winnie the Pooh Picnic Scene Enamel Pin 4-Pack – $25.00

There’s…More!

Can’t decide on a favorite design here? Check out the other new Loungefly pre-orders on Entertainment Earth. We’re not kidding there are soooo many options, you’re bound to find something you absolutely cannot live without!