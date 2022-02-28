Artistic Disney Princess Tattoo Loungefly Styles Make a Gorgeous Addition to Your Collection

We’re about to enter the third month of 2022 and what better way to say hello than with new drops from Loungefly? If your Disney collection could use a little boost, you’ll love the latest assortment of bags, wallets and pins that are full of character! These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and make the perfect addition to your personal style.

Loungefly is sharing the Disney love with fans and their new releases will have you feeling all of the enchantment and magic that only Disney can deliver.

Whether you’re a longtime Loungefly fan or are considering getting your first cute carryall, these fashionable bags, wallets and pins should be on your shopping list!

Among the collections featured with this drop are Disney Princess “Tattoo” designs that reimagine our believed leading ladies in artistic styles that you’ll want to proudly display. The Princesses featured are: Jasmine Snow White Cinderella Tiana Mulan Pocahontas Moana Pocahontas Aurora Belle Ariel

No matter your personal style preferences, there’s sure to be an item in this collection that you’ll love including: Mini Backpack Crossbody Purse Wallet Key Chain Pin Lanyard

The Disney Princess Tattoo Loungefly series is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Disney Princess Tattoo Art Mini-Backpack – $75.00

Disney Princess Tattoo Art Crossbody Purse – $75.00

Disney Princess Tattoo Art Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Disney Princesses Mulan Tattoo Enamel Key Chain – $10.00

Disney Princess Tattoo Random Blind Box Enamel Pin Case 12 – $120.00

Disney Princess Tattoo Enamel Pin 4-Pack and Lanyard Set – $25.00

There’s…More!

Can’t decide on a favorite design here? Check out the other new Loungefly pre-orders on Entertainment Earth. We’re not kidding there are soooo many options, you’re bound to find something you absolutely cannot live without!