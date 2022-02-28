Lilo & Stitch “Space Adventure” Loungefly Accessories Coming Soon to Entertainment Earth

We’re about to enter the third month of 2022 and what better way to say hello than with new drops from Loungefly? If your Disney collection could use a little boost, you’ll love the latest assortment of bags, wallets and pins that are full of character! These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and make the perfect addition to your personal style.

Loungefly is sharing the Disney love with fans and their new releases will have you feeling all of the enchantment and magic that only Disney can deliver.

Whether you’re a longtime Loungefly fan or are considering getting your first cute carryall, these fashionable bags, wallets and pins should be on your shopping list!

Among the characters and films celebrated are Lilo & Stitch ! The duo is off on a space adventure in this collection that is grand and galactic. This incredible adventure plays out on an assortment of items including: Wallet Backpack Cardholder Keychain Pins

Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Mini-Backpack – $75.00

Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Lanyard with Cardholder – $12.00

Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Enamel Key Chain – $10.00

Lilo Stitch Space Adventure Random Blind Box Pin Case of 12 – $120.00

Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Enamel Pin 4-Pack – $25.00

Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure 3-Inch Collector Enamel Pin – $25.00

There’s…More!

Can’t decide on a favorite design here? Check out the other new Loungefly pre-orders on Entertainment Earth. We’re not kidding there are soooo many options, you’re bound to find something you absolutely cannot live without!