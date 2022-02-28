Oh Boy, Oh Boy, Oh Boy! Grow Your Loungefly Collection with New Donald Duck Cosplay Styles

We’re about to enter the third month of 2022 and what better way to say hello than with new drops from Loungefly? If your Disney collection could use a little boost, you’ll love the latest assortment of bags, wallets and pins that are full of character! These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and make the perfect addition to your personal style.
What’s Happening:
- Loungefly is sharing the Disney love with fans and their new releases will have you feeling all of the enchantment and magic that only Disney can deliver.
- Whether you’re a longtime Loungefly fan or are considering getting your first cute carryall, these fashionable bags, wallets and pins should be on your shopping list!
- Among the characters and films celebrated are Donald Duck who is happy to get some time in the spotlight!
- The funny and sometimes exasperated web-footed friend is in good spirits today as part of this cosplay series that features:
- Crossbody Purse
- Mini Backpack
- Wallet
- The Donald Duck Loungefly collection is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will arrive later this year. Links to individual items can be found below.
Donald Duck Cosplay Crossbody Purse – $75.00
Donald Duck Cosplay Mini-Backpack – $80.00
Donald Duck Cosplay Wallet – $40.00
There’s…More!
Can’t decide on a favorite design here? Check out the other new Loungefly pre-orders on Entertainment Earth. We’re not kidding there are soooo many options, you’re bound to find something you absolutely cannot live without!