Enter the Multiverse with New Glow-in-the-Dark Doctor Strange Accessories from Loungefly

We’re about to enter the third month of 2022 and what better way to say hello than with new drops from Loungefly? If your Marvel collection could use a little boost, you’ll love the new Doctor Strange items that will be the perfect addition to your personal style.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly is sharing the Disney love with fans and their new releases will have you feeling all of the enchantment and magic that only Disney can deliver.

Whether you’re a longtime Loungefly fan or are considering getting your first cute carryall, these fashionable bags, wallets and pins should be on your shopping list!

This spring, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joining the fun are Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch), Wong, and newcomer America Chevez!

Whether your personal style demands a mini backpack or wallet (or both) you can’t go wrong with these designs that celebrate all the multiverse has to offer! Are you ready to discover what all is out there?

The Doctor Strange Loungefly series is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Dr. Strange Multiverse Mini-Backpack – $75.00

Dr. Strange Multiverse Wallet – $40.00

There’s…More!

Can’t decide on a favorite design here? Check out the other new Loungefly pre-orders on Entertainment Earth. We’re not kidding there are soooo many options, you’re bound to find something you absolutely cannot live without!