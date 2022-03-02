Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Talk About the Music of “Turning Red” in New Featurette

Pixar has shared a new featurette on their upcoming film Turning Red, where songwriters Billie Eilish & FINNEAS speak about the making of 4*Town’s music.
What’s Happening:
- 4*Town are based on boy bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s, like N*SYNC and Backstreet Boys. The main character, Mei Lee and her friends are obsessed with the band, which will form a large part of the film’s plot.
- Brother and sister songwriting duo Billie Eilish and FINNEAS leapt at the chance to write the songs for the film.
- FINNEAS actually portrays one of the members of 4*Town, Jesse.
- They wrote three songs for Turning Red:
- “U Know What’s Up” is a confidence booster of a song.
- “1 True Love” is a love ballad.
- “Nobody Like U” is the hit song that everyone knows.
About Turning Red:
- Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
- Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on Friday, March 11th, 2022.