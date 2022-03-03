TV Ad Airing in Orlando Area Asks Disney to Publicly Oppose “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

AHF, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, has rolled out a new commercial airing on TV in the Orlando area, asking Disney to publicly oppose the proposed law that some refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay bill” that is currently making its way through the Florida state legislature. The proposed law, which is officially named the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, recently passed the Florida’s House and is pending in the state’s Senate.
What’s Happening:
- The 30 second ad is now airing on Orlando area stations WOFL (FOX), WKMG (CBS), WESH (NBC) and WFTV (ABC) starting today.
- 80+ community advocates, including AHF and partner organizations, held two rallies today, March 3rd, at Walt Disney World and at the Walt Disney Company headquarters in Burbank, CA.
- While many companies have come forth denouncing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Disney has yet to make any public statement on the matter.
- The Hollywood Reporter recently wrote about current CEO Bob Chapek’s desire to keep the company out of potentially controversial issues.
- New Chief Corporate Affairs officer Geoff Morrell was quoted, “Whatever Bob’s personal politics are, he’s not an activist and does not bring any partisan agenda to work. He sees himself first and foremost as the custodian of a unifying brand that for nearly a century has been bringing people together, and he is determined that Disney remain a place where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. He believes the best way we can help create a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create and the diverse community organizations we support.”
- For more information on the bill, we direct you towards this ABC News article.