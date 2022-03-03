TV Ad Airing in Orlando Area Asks Disney to Publicly Oppose “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

AHF, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, has rolled out a new commercial airing on TV in the Orlando area, asking Disney to publicly oppose the proposed law that some refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay bill” that is currently making its way through the Florida state legislature. The proposed law, which is officially named the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, recently passed the Florida’s House and is pending in the state’s Senate.

What’s Happening:

The 30 second ad is now airing on Orlando area stations WOFL (FOX), WKMG (CBS), WESH (NBC) and WFTV ( ABC

80+ community advocates, including AHF and partner organizations, held two rallies today, March 3rd, at Walt Disney World

While many companies have come forth