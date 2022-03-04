“The View” Guest List: Kristin Chenoweth, Samuel L. Jackson and More to Appear Week of March 7th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of March 7th-March 11th:

Monday, March 7 Topher Grace ( Home Economics )

Tuesday, March 8 – Guest Co-Host Stephanie Grisham Kristin Chenoweth ( What Will I Do with My Love Today? , My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves )

Wednesday, March 9 – Guest Co-Host Stephanie Grisham Christopher Meloni ( Law & Order: Organized Crime )

Thursday, March 10 Samuel L. Jackson ( The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey )

Friday, March 11 Gabrielle Union ( Cheaper by the Dozen )



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.