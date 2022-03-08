AdventHealth Breaks Ground on New ER Facility at Flamingo Crossings Near Walt Disney World

AdventHealth is the latest addition to a rapid burse of development in the Flamingo Crossings area adjacent to the Walt Disney World Resort, breaking ground on their latest ER facility in that area today.

What’s Happening:

AdventHealth broke ground today on its ER located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center, which will bring emergency care and an enhanced patient experience for Walt Disney World Resort guests, cast members and the Central Florida community.

To commemorate this important milestone in the renewed alliance between AdventHealth and Walt Disney World Resort, a very special guest – Mickey Mouse — participated in the ceremony. During the event, AdventHealth and Disney sealed a time capsule containing items that tell the history of the alliance, as well as mementoes from The World’s Most Magical Celebration, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

The emergency room, located at the western gateway to Walt Disney World Resort, will be staffed by a comprehensive clinical team including board-certified emergency physicians and emergency nurses. The design of the facility and team member training will bring an enhanced patient experience for those who need emergency care.

The ER’s design and patient experience will be unique in the AdventHealth network, with Key West-influenced architecture and Disney-inspired touches to enhance the patient experience.

The approximately 19,000-square-foot facility will have 24 private patient rooms (including pediatric-friendly rooms to make ER visits less stressful for young patients); respiratory therapy; diagnostic imaging including CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound; and a full-service laboratory.

Under a renewed alliance announced in 2021, AdventHealth became the Official Health Care Provider at Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the Official Virtual Health Care Provider at Walt Disney World Resort. The renewed alliance builds upon more than two decades of relationship between the two organizations.

For guests with health care needs ranging from the common cold to a chronic illness, AdventHealth will also be providing a diverse range of health care services and vacation planning tools to Walt Disney World Resort guests, both before and during their trips through the AdventHealth World of Wellness.

AdventHealth ER at Flamingo Crossings Town Center is expected to open in 2023. The architect is HuntonBrady Architects, and the general contractor is Batson-Cook.

What They’re Saying:

Doug Harcombe, CEO of AdventHealth Celebration and the Osceola market: “We are pleased to break ground on this unique and innovative facility, which will provide convenient, whole-person care for Central Floridians and visitors alike. We’re combining what AdventHealth and Disney each do best: providing exceptional clinical care and designing an experience that delivers a calming environment with touches of Disney’s storytelling.”

Rachel Hutter, Disney senior vice president of Worldwide Safety and Health: "AdventHealth ER at Flamingo Crossings Town Center will offer emergency care and services for Disney guests, Disney cast and local residents, delivered by the Official Healthcare Provider of Walt Disney World Resort."