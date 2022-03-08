The Sinister Six Return as Never Before in the 900th Issue of “Amazing Spider-Man”

Hitting stands the same month as Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, Amazing Spider-Man #6 will mark an incredible 900 issues of Amazing Spider-Man!
What’s Happening:
- The landmark issue will be a giant-sized spectacular that will see new series writer Zeb Wells teaming up with all-star artist Ed McGuinness who will bring his iconic art to the title for the first time.
- Taking place in the aftermath of the new run’s first arc, Peter Parker is still reeling from his brutal battle with Tombstone and now must contend with a terrifying take on the iconic SINISTER SIX!
- Someone from Spider-Man’s past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID, a being equipped with the abilities of Spidey’s greatest foes: Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Mysterio, and Sandman. It’ll be one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Zeb Wells said: “There's nothing I love more than a giant-size Spider-Man anniversary issue, and I'm pulling out all the–ah, what does it matter what I think. Ed McGuinness is drawing a super-sized Spider-story. Who isn't going to check this out???”
- Editor Nick Lowe said: “Zeb and Ed are trying to do the impossible—top Lee & Ditko’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! And that’s not the only thing that #900 has–including some shocks that are going to make you say WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!?!”
Be there when Wells and McGuinness pull out all the stops for Amazing Spider-Man’s 900th issue, releasing on June 22nd.