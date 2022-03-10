“Up,” “Cars 2,” “Toy Story” Featured in High Fashion Pixar x Robert Graham Collection

Fans of high fashion and Disney will love the newly released Pixar x Robert Graham collection that celebrates three favorite films and Pixar’s famous icon Luxo Jr.

What’s Happening:

Luxury American eclectic lifestyle brand, Robert Graham

Fans will find fashion offerings for women and men including a Paradise Falls hoodie and jogger set featuring Kevin from Up, a Cars 2 inspired jacket, a Toy Story t-shirt and more. And yes, Luxo Jr.—the iconic Pixar lamp—also cameos on a shirt!

The first drop ranges from $68 to $328 and is available now on RobertGraham.us

Links to individual items can be found below.

What They’re Saying:

Andrew Berg, President of Robert Graham : “Our shared goal was to create a #WearableArt collaboration for adults that tells the story of ‘The Art and Color of Pixar’ revealing Pixar characters/symbols through creative and sophisticated design…We knew we would surprise and delight our RG Collectors and put the RG twist on the Pixar nostalgia they embraced as kids and continue to love as adults.”

Women’s Styles